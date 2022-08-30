Netflix just dropped the new trailer for “Thai Cave Rescue”.

The upcoming six-episode limited series, which was created and written by Michael Russell Gunn and Dana Ledoux Miller, is “a deeper dive” into the rescue mission at the Tham Luang cave in 2018.

A synopsis reads: “Shot entirely in Thailand with on-location filming at the real Tham Luang cave, ‘Thai Cave Rescue’ delivers an expanded, dramatized retelling that covers in detail, for the first time, the harrowing experiences of Coach Eak and the 12 Wild Boar teammates inside the cave and their lives outside.”

A description adds, “Inspired by the incredible true story of the Thai youth soccer team who got trapped in one of the most dangerous cave systems on Earth, and the extraordinary efforts by their families, the people of Thailand, and volunteers from all over the world, as they fight against both nature and time to save them.”

“Thai Cave Rescue” comes after a Hollywood film version of the above events, titled “Thirteen Lives”, starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton, was released on Prime Video in August.

“Thai Cave Rescue” launches on Netflix September 22.