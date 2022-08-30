Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

In a recent interview, Jennifer Lawrence commented on her BFF Amy Schumer’s liposuction procedure, which she underwent in March.

Lawrence, 32, thought that the “Life & Beth” star wasn’t going to publicize that she had gone under the knife.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Used To Sit On The Toilet And Pretend Ellen Was Interviewing Her

“When she got liposuction, I just assumed that would be a secret,” she told The New Yorker. “And then, it wasn’t! It’s a part of her—I hate using this word—relatability.

“In some ways, it’s benefitted her. Look at her obviously successful career,” Lawrence added, noting that there are positives to being candid with the public.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Opens Up About Missing Her 3-Year-old Son On Tour

Schumer, 41, doesn’t quite know why she hasn’t set any boundaries, simply stating, “I just don’t.”

Earlier this year, the comedian opened up about her liposuction surgery, sharing that she “can’t lie about myself.”

Schumer “wanted to keep it real” and just “be honest about it.”