Bianca Andreescu competes in the 2022 US Open inside the Grandstand Stadium at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Flushing NY

Bianca Andreescu has apologized to her sponsor Nike after she blamed a piece of clothing manufactured by the popular corporation for affecting her game during the first-round match at the US Open on Monday.

The former champion was up against Harmony Tan on the Grandstand court when the winds at the open arena continued to blow her skirt up, ultimately forcing her to approach the chair umpire to request an additional bathroom break to change her choice of wardrobe.

“Will this not count as one of my changeovers? I mean, it’s not my fault, it’s Nike’s fault,” Andreescu told the umpire. “This dress is so, so bad… I need to go (change), this is really bad.”

The 22-year-old returned to the court wearing a different skirt, paired with a white tank top. She went on to beat Tan 6-0, 3-6, 6-1.

Afterwards, she told reporters that the skirt “was bothering me on some forehands. I just felt like it was kind of coming up a bit. Obviously, the wind didn’t help.”

“But I meant no disrespect with what I said to the umpire. I was trying to convince him to not take away that washroom break because I know we only get two. He was very nice to say it was totally okay,” she added.

“I could have definitely used a different choice of wording. So I apologize to anyone I disrespected. I love Nike and I hope I can be with them for the rest of my life!”

Next up, in the second round, Andreescu will play Beatriz Haddad Maia.