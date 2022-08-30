Kids aren’t the best at keeping secrets.

On Monday, Hilary Duff shared an Instagram Story featuring a funny text exchange with her assistant about her three-year-old daughter Banks.

“Banks told a story at camp…’my mom made bad chicken and now she has diarrhea…that’s what happens when you make bad chicken,’” the text read.

Photo: Hilary Duff/Instagram
Apparently Duff did not intend for that story about the chicken to spread outside the home.

“Whoaaa! Don’t trust your kids!” she wrote in a caption. “Home girl ousted me to the soccer coaches.”

She also shared a photo of her daughter smiling on a swing, with the caption, “The rat.”

On Twitter, fans were laughing up a storm at Duff’s embarrassment at the hands of her daughter.