Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson, and Charlie Puth all release new music on this New Music Friday

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – September 2, 2022

Justin Bieber – “Beautiful Love (Free Fire)

Louis Tomlinson – “Bigger Than Me”

Charlie Puth – “Smells Like Me”

Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

Latto – “It’s Givin”

Yungbuld – “Tissues”

Arkells ft Tegan and Sara – “Teenage Tears”

Newly Released Music Videos:

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Ava Max – “Million Dollar Baby”, JESSIA – “One of the Guys”, Kim Petras – “Running Up That Hill”, Sofia Camara – “Never Be Yours”, Afrojack & DubVision – “Feels Like Home”, Theresa Rex – “Touch”, Dermot Kennedy – “Kiss Me”, Emeli Sandé & Nile Rodgers – “When Someone Loves You”, MisterWives – “Wrong Side”, Nina Nesbitt – “I Should Be A Bird”

Keep On Your Radar:

Fletcher – GIRL OF MY DREAMS (Album)

Fletcher’s debut album GIRL OF MY DREAMS is set for release on September 16, 2022.

Willow – Coping Mechanism (ALBUM)

Willow has announced her new album Copying Mechanism will come out on September 23, 2022.

Bjork – Fossora (ALBUM)

Bjork’s new album Fossora comes out on September 30, 2022.

Ava Max – Diamonds & Dancefloors (ALBUM)

Ava Max’s Diamonds & Dancefloors comes out on October 14, 2022. It will include the hit single “Maybe You’re The Problem”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return of the Dream Canteen

Red Hot Chili Peppers make a grand return with their new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which comes out on October 14, 2022.

Tove Lo – Dirt Femme (ALBUM)

Tove Lo’s fifth studio album Dirt Femme is set for an October 14, 2022 release.

Taylor Swift – Midnights (ALBUM)

Taylor Swift sent Swifties into a frenzy at the 2022 MTV VMAs when she announced her 10th studio album Midnights, which is set for release on October 21, 2022.

Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loneliest Time (ALBUM)

Carly Rae Jepsen’s new album The Loneliest Time is set for an October 21, 2022, release and will include the previously released single “Western Wind”.

Arctic Monkeys – The Car (ALBUM)

Arctic Monkeys make their grand return with their new album The Car on October 21, 2022.

Louis Thomlinson – Faith In The Future (ALBUM)

Former One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson announces his brand new album, Faith In The Future, set for release on November 11, 2022.