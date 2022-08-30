Mama June Shannon apologized to her estranged daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson prior to her 17th birthday.

A day before the childhood star turned 17, the TV personality sent a lengthy text message to Thompson, wishing her a happy birthday while issuing a formal apology and offering more than one compliment to the teenager.

READ MORE: Mama June Secretly Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud

“Happy birthday, b***h! Hope [you] have a good day. Just know I am very proud of [you] with everything – graduating high school [which is] a big deal,” the 43-year-old mother wrote in the text, obtained by TMZ, referring to Thompson, who posed for her senior year photos on August 5.

“But I know I have put [you] through a lot and I’m sorry, but I’m here now whenever [you] need me,” Shannon, who was absent from Thompson’s 17th birthday bash last Sunday, continued. “I know I’m not perfect by [any] means, but I’m trying my best. I know there is a lot to [be] worked and work through, but I have confidence that [it] will. I love you b***h happy [birthday]!”

READ MORE: Mama June & Honey Boo Boo Talk ‘Emotional’ Experience On ‘The Masked Singer’

According to Shannon, Thompson responded to her text, thanking her mother for the message, adding that she loves her mom too.

In addition, the “Mama June: From Not to Hot” reality star reportedly gifted Thompson a $400 pair of Nike Dunk Low Triple Pink sneakers.

In 2019, Shannon lost custody of the former pageant princess after she was caught for possession of a controlled drug. Since then, her relationship with her daughter fizzled out.

READ MORE: Mama June Speaks Candidly About Her Addiction Battle And Her Million-Dollar Cocaine Habit

Last month, Thomson’s legal guardian, her half-sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, signed off for the teenager to undergo a $13K non-surgical weight-loss procedure, something that Shannon was opposed to until her daughter reached age 18.

The endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty helped Thompson go from 275lbs to 150lbs. The procedure, done endoscopically (through the mouth), creates sleeves “by folding the stomach with sutures, so there are no cuts or scars and it can reduce stomach size by 60%.”