Meghan Markle wasn’t so thrilled to be labelled a “diva” by Mariah Carey.

The pair discussed the complexities surrounding the word during the latest episode of Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast.

Speaking about the “diva” stereotype and how Carey is known for it, Markle said: “That’s really important for people to remember that there might be this persona, the diva thing we can play into. It’s not something I connect to but for you, it’s been a huge part.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Says She Only Started Being Treated As A ‘Black Woman’ Amid Prince Harry Romance, Chats To Mariah Carey For ‘Archetypes’ Interview

Carey responded: “You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan. Don’t even act like…” as Markle questioned: “What kind of diva moments do I give you?

Carey laughed: “Don’t act like you… it’s also the visual,” as the Duchess of Sussex realized, “Oh it’s the look.”

Markle spoke further about the comments in a voiceover later on in the episode, admitting: “Though my fangirling was tempered today, I think she could tell, but that aside, it was all going swimmingly.

“I mean really well, until that moment happened, which I don’t know about you but it stopped me in my tracks. When she called me a diva.

“You couldn’t see me obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt like ‘wait? What? No what? How could you? That’s not true. Why would you say that?'”

READ MORE: Nelson Mandela’s Grandson Responds To Meghan Markle’s Comments About Her Marriage Being Celebrated Just Like His Grandfather’s Prison Release

Markle, who is a huge fan of Carey, went on, “My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that. I just kept thinking in that moment, was my girl crush coming to a quick demise. Does she actually not see me?

“So she must have felt my nervous laughter and she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear when she said diva, she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing. The quote on quote ‘fabulousness,’ as she sees it. She meant ‘diva’ as a compliment but I heard it as a dig.

“I heard it as the word ‘diva,’ as I think of it, but in that moment as she explained to me, she meant it as ‘chic,’ as ‘aspirational’ and how one very charged word can mean something different for each of us.”

Markle concluded, “It’s mind-blowing to me. It actually made me realize that in these episodes, as I’ve opened the door for conversation surrounding the archetypes, that try to hold us back, that for some reclaiming the words is what will propel us forward.”