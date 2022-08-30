Jeff Garlin definitely won’t be returning to “The Goldbergs”.

According to Entertainment Weekly, when the sitcom starts up its 10th season on Sept 21, Garlin’s character Murray is being killed off.

The new season will find the Goldberg family picking up the pieces months after their patriarch’s death.

This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” co-showrunner Alex Barnow said. “So we’re starting with optimism about a baby coming and looking forward to the future. It’s an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving.”

Co-showrunner Chris Bishop added, “It honestly feels like a huge reboot for us. So we have tons of momentum rolling into this new season.”

Garlin departed “The Goldbergs” in late 2021 following the network’s internal investigation into multiple complaints about his behaviour on-set.

The actor addressed the complaints in an interview with Vanity Fair last year, saying, “There was no… Nothing physical by any stretch of the imagination. And the verbal part was a joke that was completely missed … I will say the joke was missed and I apologize to him. If someone misses a joke, that’s unfortunate to me. I don’t like it.”

Following his departure, Garlin’s character was awkwardly still incorporated into the show using stand-ins, cutaways and digital effects.

They should either cancel The Goldbergs or kill off Jeff Garlin’s character because the workarounds they’ve been using this season ain’t working. pic.twitter.com/EgG4so6rIA — Noel Murray (@NoelMu) March 14, 2022

Footage of how the show handled Garlin’s exist quickly went viral earlier this year.