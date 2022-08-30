Lance Bass has scouted out the next member of *NSYNC.

The former boy band member spoke on the latest episode of “Pod Meets World” about his boy band days, his former romance with host Danielle Fishel, and also the possibility of an *NSYNC reunion tour.

READ MORE: Lance Bass And Danielle Fishel Are Turning Their Real-Life ’90s Romance Into A Movie

“If you guys had to go on the road now as *NSYNC,” asked Fishel, “but you were gonna have somebody fill in for Justin [Timberlake] — kinda like the way John Mayer is now in the Grateful Dead — who do you think you would choose to be in that role?”

“Oh, I know exactly who it would be. He’s really great with harmonies. A lot of people don’t know that he kinda came from, [in] college, he studied music and [he’s] amazing with harmonies: Darren Criss,” replied Bass immediately.

The singer also revealed that Criss was a big fan of boy bands and had that ’90s chic.

“He loves boy bands. He’s from that era. He would just be the perfect fit with us,” he praised.

Criss, 35, grew up during the era of boy bands and has a prolific musical career.

He followed up his immense popularity in school productions at the University of Michigan by assuming Daniel Radcliffe’s role in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway.

READ MORE: Vanessa Lachey Admits She Wasn’t A Fan Of Nick Lachey’s 98 Degrees: ‘I Was An *NSYNC Fan’

His breakout role was as Blaine Anderson on “Glee” where he showed off his vocal chops, but it was his turn in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” that earned him critical recognition with Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

Criss and Bass have been close friends throughout the years, with the “Glee” star even attending Bass’s nuptials with Michael Turchin in 2014.