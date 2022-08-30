Chris Rock is getting slapped back once again.

On Sunday, the comedian performed a set in Phoenix, where, according to the Los Angeles Times, he explained why he turned down hosting the next Oscars with a joke about Nicole Brown Simpson.

READ MORE: Chris Rock Reveals He Turned Down Offer To Host 2023 Oscars

Referencing being slapped by Will Smith, Rock joked that going back again to host would be like asking Brown Simpson, late wife of O.J. Simpson, “to go back to the restaurant” where she famously left her eyeglasses before she was killed.

Twitter users called out Rock for joking about a murdered woman.

Others suggested Smith had been right to slap Rock at the Oscars, given the joke.

READ MORE: Chris Rock Stars Opposite Javier Bardem In Teaser For Short Film ‘Look At Me’

Some did defend Rock, though.