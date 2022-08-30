Chris Rock is getting slapped back once again.

On Sunday, the comedian performed a set in Phoenix, where, according to the Los Angeles Times, he explained why he turned down hosting the next Oscars with a joke about Nicole Brown Simpson.

Referencing being slapped by Will Smith, Rock joked that going back again to host would be like asking Brown Simpson, late wife of O.J. Simpson, “to go back to the restaurant” where she famously left her eyeglasses before she was killed.

Twitter users called out Rock for joking about a murdered woman.

@chrisrock spends way too much time punching down on women. It wasn't the first time he said nasty crap about Jada Pinkett Smith, and it isn't the first time he made vile remarks about Nicole Brown Simpson. (a murdered woman) I'm done with this pos. Srsly. https://t.co/YXl7a2NvMi — linda coats (@lindacoats61) August 30, 2022

Others suggested Smith had been right to slap Rock at the Oscars, given the joke.

Can the academy suspend Chris Rock over his Nicole Brown Simpson remark? As it relates to their organization in a negative way.. I think I understand where Will Smith was coming from better. — 🌊ᴘʀᴏ-ᴄʜᴏɪᴄᴇ ᴅᴀʀᴋ ᴅᴜғғʏ🌊🗳🫐🇺🇦🧡 (@darkblue1012) August 29, 2022

I'm starting to think that Will Smith didn't slap him hard enough. What is with this dude and using a Woman's Misfortune as a Punch line? Dude just say, "No I'm not coming back." No need to reference Nicole Brown Simpson. https://t.co/E4OufrrdmH — Charles Fernandez ᴮᴸᴹ #StanJosephineLangford (@movie_charles) August 29, 2022

Will Smith should have slapped this asshat harder. The freaking "comparison" to Nicole Brown Simpson is disgusting and why I can't stand Chris Rock. https://t.co/tWPE3md2ci — Imaginary Parody(Parapet&Cody) Stan 🚩🚩🚩 (@ChristnaHuffman) August 29, 2022

Why didn’t he just no I’m not gonna host next year… he didn’t have to drag Nicole Brown Simpson into this pic.twitter.com/DUyGfAquUZ — Denise (@eurodpt) August 30, 2022

If this misogyny surpises you, welcome to the world Chris Rock been living in this whole time. Here he is in 1996 doing a set where he sympathizes with OJ and argues Nicole Brown Simpson had it coming.

👇https://t.co/d8Ex3Hzq9f https://t.co/1E9jofaBLm — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) August 30, 2022

Some did defend Rock, though.