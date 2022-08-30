A serious health scare had Sharon Stone re-evaluating her stance on cosmetic procedures.

Stone suffered a near-fatal stroke in 2001. Since then, her perspective on those procedures has greatly shifted. Stone, 64, opened up to Vogue Arabia about the work she has undergone.

“There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff,” she said. “And then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again.”

The stroke completely changed Stone’s impression of cosmetic surgery. It was no longer a “cute luxury” but now “some kind of massive, painful neurological need.”

“I think I can probably speak for you and the rest of the female planet when I say that there’s a giant effort to make us not feel free and to feel oppressed,” Stone said. “And I don’t go for it.

“I feel like this is the most exciting and creative period of my life. I feel really, really happy. I’ve never been this joyful.”

The “Basic Instinct” actress also reveals how a relationship with a younger man came to a halt not long after he asked her if she had ever received Botox injections.

“It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did,” Stone told the publication. “I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore. If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.”