DNCE are “Lizzie McGuire” fans.

DNCE — Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless and JinJoo Lee — asked their fans which cover they should perform. The group ultimately settled on Hilary Duff’s “Come Clean” and even campaigned for a “Lizzie McGuire” comeback.

“We are DNCE and this is our formal campaign to get the ‘Lizzie McGuire Show’ back on air,” a caption reads over the video.

Duff gave the cover her stamp of approval by reposting it on her Instagram Story.

“Lizzie McGuire” originally aired on the Disney Channel between 2001 and 2004. A revival series was announced in 2019 to stream on Disney+, with Duff reprising her role as the titular character. Duff announced in December 2020 that the revival had been cancelled

Joe and his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, are also Disney Channel alumni. The Jonas Brothers starred in the series “Jonas” for two seasons.