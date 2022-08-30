Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Everything is not okay at home.

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures Classics debuted the first teaser for the hotly anticipated “The Son”, writer-director Florian Zeller’s followup to the Oscar-winning “The Father”.

READ MORE: First Look At Sam Mendes’ ‘Empire Of Light’ Ahead Of His TIFF Tribute Awards Honour

The film stars Hugh Jackman as Peter, whose teenage son Nicholas, played by Zen McGrath, moves back in with him two years after a difficult divorce from his wife, played by Laura Dern.

Nicholas doesn’t feel safe living with Dern’s Kate anymore, but his return into Peter’s life complicates things just as Peter awaits a new baby with Beth, played by Vanessa Kirby.

As things come to a head, past mistakes resurface and crisis seemingly looms.

“The look in his eye is disturbing,” Beth says at one point in the trailer.

READ MORE: Brendan Fraser To Receive TIFF Tribute Award For Performance

The film also reunites Zeller with Best Actor winner Anthony Hopkins, and is based on the play he co-wrote with Christopher Hampton.

“The Son” will have its North American premiere at TIFF in September, followed by a theatrical release on Nov. 11.