The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz is not monkeying around with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The domestic intelligence and security service of the U.S. is being sued by Dolenz over information collected on the Monkees 55-years-ago. Dolenz is suing the FBI for the full file, according to Rolling Stone, after a Freedom of Information Act request failed to get the job done.

A portion of the collected information was unsealed in 2011. An FBI informant attended a Monkees concert in 1967 and reported “subliminal messages” projecting “left-wing interventions of a political nature.” Footage from the show included protests of the Vietnam War and civil-rights riots in Selma, Alabama.

The Rolling Stone report noted that the failed Freedom of Information Act request may pertain to a logjam of requests surrounding the COVID pandemic and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

FBI director J. Edgar Hoover spearheaded investigations into many musicians during his time, including John Lennon and Jimi Hendrix.

The Monkees originally consisted of Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork and Davy Jones. Their eponymous and award-winning situational comedy aired for two seasons.