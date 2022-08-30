Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are very active in the bedroom.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star spoke at a Q&A at the Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia about her loving relationship with her new husband.

Guidice tied the knot with Ruelas on Aug. 6 with the Bravo cast of the show in attendance. The ceremony was filmed live for a special for the network.

The couple who typically make love “every day, at least twice a day,” admitted they upped that number to five during their romantic honeymoon.

READ MORE: Joe And Melissa Gorga Break Their Silence On Skipping Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

“Oh definitely, yes,” the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star said. “Morning and at night. If he gets me during the day, that’s three!”

Speaking on the nature of their relationship, she said, “We’re very sexual, and I love it because when you love someone, you want to be that way with them.”

“I can’t keep my hands off of him, he can’t keep his hands off of me. I can’t keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can’t keep his tongue out of my mouth,” she added. “I’ll leave it at that.”

For the mother of four, she stressed that having an active sex life was an important aspect of her relationship.

READ MORE: Teresa Giudice Marries Louie Ruelas

“We’re very hot and steamy and I think that’s the way you have to be,” she said. “I’m really so attracted to him, and vice versa, and I love every minute of it. You have to be! Otherwise, why would I get married?”

The two met in the summer of 2020, but didn’t reveal their relationship publicly until December of that year. Guidice had recently come out of a divorce with her ex-husband of 20 years, Joe Giudice, just the year before.

They got engaged a year later in October 2021 and held the wedding ceremony in August.