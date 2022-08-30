Fun fact: Tom Hanks loves trivia.

Hanks is a big fan of trivia and typewriters: now he has apps for both of them. Hanks, 66, is launching a new app called “Hanx 101 Trivia,” per Variety. It features nearly 60,000 trivia questions with the “Elvis” and “Apollo 13” actor serving as narrator.

“Play, learn, compete and become a trivia master with ‘Hanx 101 Trivia,’ created and developed in partnership with actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks,” Apple said in a statement.

The game, developed by BlueLine Studios, features nearly 60,000 trivia questions. Topics covered include art, business, food, history, science and technology. Players can compete solo or against other teams.

Hanx 101 Trivia launches on Friday, Sept. 2 on Apple Arcade and will cost $4.99 per month.