Jennifer Coolidge is checking back into “The White Lotus”, and she’s bringing viewers along in a new teaser for the second season of the critically acclaimed HBO comedy.

In the clip, Coolidge’s character, socialite Tanya McQuoid, is featured in a faux commercial for the luxury hotel brand.

“So few brands have meaning anymore,” she says while luxuriating on a White Lotus yacht. “But whenever I stay at any of the White Lotus properties, it’s always a memorable experience. Always.”

The teaser concludes with an aerial shot of the White Lotus Resort and Spa in Sicily, the setting for the upcoming season.

Coolidge is the sole member of the cast from the first season (which was set at a White Lotus resort in Hawaii) to return for the new season, officially dubbed “The White Lotus: Sicily”.

New cast members will include Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Adam DiMarco and Haley Lu Richardson.

Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, who visits the resort with his father, Bert Di Grasso (Abraham) and college graduate son (DiMarco). Plaza plays Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends, while Hollander will play Quentin, an English expat vacationing with friends, with Richardson portraying Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss.

As the clip hinted, look for “The White Lotus: Sicily” to premiere in October.