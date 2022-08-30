Don’t expect to hear a retirement announcement from Sigourney Weaver anytime soon.

In the latest edition of Interview magazine, Elizabeth Banks interviews Weaver (the two co-star in the upcoming drama “Call Jane”), with the “Alien” star marvelling that she has “five projects coming out” within the next few months, including the long-awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” in December.

“What’s the goal going forward?” asked Banks. “I guess my point is I don’t think you’re retiring anytime soon.”

“I would hope not, because I probably enjoy it more now than ever,” Weaver responded. “I’m fine that I might be the oldest person on the set,” she joked.

As Weaver explained, each new project brings a new discovery. “Yes, I always have to go through a period of, ‘Oh my god, it’s happening again,'” she said. “But then, I get the joy and the explosion of letting this person out to live. And it’s the most exhilarating thing in the world.”