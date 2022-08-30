After more than four years together, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have split.

Sources tell People that the 47-year-old Oscar winner and the 25-year-old model have called it quits; E! News is also reporting that “sources close to the couple” confirm they’ve gone their separate ways.

ET Canada has reached out to DiCaprio’s rep, but have not yet received a response.

The couple fiercely guarded their privacy after first being seen together in public back in January 2018, in Aspen, Colorado.

The made their public debut at the 2020 Oscars, where they sat together in the front row.

Back in July 2019, a source told People that the two seemed “pretty serious,” adding, “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”