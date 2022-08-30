Click to share this via email

Country music artist Luke Bell has died at age 32, more than a week after he’d gone missing in Tucson, Arizona.

In the music blog Saving Country Music, Bell’s friend and fellow musician Matt Kinman confirmed the news.

Bell was reported missing on Aug. 20, with the blog reporting that he’d been struggling with bipolar disorder.

“Long periods would go by where nobody heard from Luke Bell. He would end up in hospitals, or at times, incarcerated,” the blog noted, reporting that his “mental state took a turn for the worse” in recent months.

Singer Margo Price was among those to pay tribute on Twitter.