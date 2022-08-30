Khloé Kardashian is loving motherhood the second time around.

In a new interview with Elle, the star of “The Kardashians” opens up for the first time about her new son, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she said of being a mom.

“I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift,” she continued. “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

Kardashian also shared her gratitude that she’s been able to come to her mother and sisters for parenting advice.

“I’m super lucky that we have each other because we ask each other for advice or information,” she shared. “We’re not girls that are haters or are envious of one another. We get inspired and motivated by each other’s success. Just watching my sisters and all of their hustle — and my mom, my brother, everyone — it’s definitely inspiring. I think you learn either from someone’s mistakes or how they succeeded so well.”

The entire interview can be seen in the latest edition of Elle.