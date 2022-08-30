Click to share this via email

Lee Collinson has been one of the fan-favourite acts on this season of “America’s Got Talent”, and he continued on his journey on Tuesday night as the semifinal performances continue.

This time out, the British singer covered “Flowers” by Lauren Spencer-Smith, dedicating the performance to his mother.

When it came time for the judges to weigh in, it wasn’t entirely good news.

“For some reason you over-thought the song choice,” said judge Simon Cowell.

Howie Mandel concurred, telling Collinson, “I think you didn’t make the right song choice.”

However, Heidi Klum enjoyed the performance. “I liked it, it’s different,” she said.

Viewers will find out if Collinson makes the cut as the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent” continues.