Opera singer Merissa Beddows packed a huge surprise in her performance for this week’s “America’s Got Talent” semifinals.

As she began by wrapping her soaring vocals around Puccini’s “O Mio Babbino Caro”, viewers likely thought they were going to be treated to some opera — but then she took a left turn by showcasing her gift for vocal mimicry.

As the performance continued, Beddows delivered a medley that included “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence, a pitch-perfect impression of Cher singing “If I Could Turn Back Time” — and even a right-on-the-money impression of Lois Griffin singing the “Family Guy” theme song.

Finally, she shifted back into operatic mode for the grand finale.

Viewers will find out whether she makes it to the finals as the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent” continues.