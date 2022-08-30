Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez, known for his roles in Oscar-winner “CODA” and the Prime Video comedy series “Acapulco”, was injured in an accident, and will require complex surgery.

The news was shared by his wife, singer Alessandra Rosaldo, who updated fans in an Instagram post.

“He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery,” she wrote in the Spanish-language post.

“The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health,” she added.

“The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies,” she continued.

“I have some work commitments to fulfill that I cannot cancel, but I ask you all with much love, that whatever you want to know about this topic, allow me to communicate it through my social networks,” she added. “Eugenio will be recovering and maybe for a while he will be away from his social networks and the media.”

She concluded by thanking fans “for always being close to us. I know that with the good energy that you all will be sending us and with the favour of God, Eugenio will recover very soon.”