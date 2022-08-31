AI musicians Metaphysic had the “America’s Got Talent” judges on their feet after their performance Tuesday, but viewers weren’t so sure about it.

The team had judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews belting out their very own rendition of “Nessun Dorma” on screen, and the whole thing was very realistic.

Cowell even called the performance “the best act, I believe, of the series so far,” praising the group’s originality and talent.

Mandel jokingly added of the “deepfake”: “It’s like Il Divo, but it’s Il Stupido. The fact that you had the gumption to actually use my own voice is amazing.”

Klum gushed, “Beautiful singing, the opera was amazing. And then when you swap the faces live right here, the whole thing is epic.”

Vergara added, “I think it’s scary and I think it’s fascinating at the same time. I think you guys did a great job tonight.”

However, some viewers weren’t so impressed:



Imma be real. I didn’t think Metaphysic was good. I thought it was creepy.

Maybe we shouldn’t be having people use ai to puppeteer dead celebrities?

Or living ones for that matter? — Matt Apparently #BLM #SAH #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 (@Matt_Apparently) August 31, 2022

I’ll never understand how the judges can be head over heels about that and not like real talent like Bayley! If Metaphysic wins the show I’m done watching. #AGT — Chris (@theechriswhite) August 31, 2022

No offense, but I don’t really get this metaphysic act. Sure the technology is cool, but it’s basically the same performance as last time but in opera & more judges. I don’t think it’s remotely close to the best act of the season. #AGT #AGTLive. #AmericasGotTalent — Left Catholic Geek 🎭 (@LeftCathProg) August 31, 2022

Tech was slick but having judges as the tenors supervisor creepy. Not a fan — Agnes Beasley (@agnesbeas_agnes) August 31, 2022