Another week, another fly-swallowing story in the city of Toronto.

After that clip of Ontario Premier Doug Ford swallowing a fly mid-news broadcast did the rounds online, it was Global National weekend anchor Farah Nasser’s turn to go viral.

Nasser was reporting on the monsoons in Pakistan, when the bug flew into her mouth.

READ MORE: News Anchor Channels ‘Don’t Look Up’ To Downplay ‘Lethal Weather’ While Reporting On British Heatwave

She was telling viewers at the time: “Pakistan has never seen an unbroken cycle of monsoons quite like this. Eight weeks of non-stop torrential rain. A national emergency has been inv-” stopping briefly while saying “invoked.”

Ever the professional, Nasser quickly swallowed and carried on with the segment.

READ MORE: CNN Anchor Struggles To Hold It Together, Can’t Stop Laughing After Watching Viral Sea Lions Video

She then joked about the whole thing on Twitter:

Social media users and colleagues praised the Canadian journalist for how she handled the situation:

Nasser told ET Canada of the incident: “I’m so glad it gave people a laugh! We could all use one these days. Viewers and colleagues have been kind with their praise but I’m sure they would have done the same. The news must go on. As for the fly, I hope it lived a good life.”

She jokingly added, “I am contemplating trying out for ‘Survivor’.”

Click to View Gallery
Star Spotting