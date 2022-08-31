Another week, another fly-swallowing story in the city of Toronto.

After that clip of Ontario Premier Doug Ford swallowing a fly mid-news broadcast did the rounds online, it was Global National weekend anchor Farah Nasser’s turn to go viral.

Nasser was reporting on the monsoons in Pakistan, when the bug flew into her mouth.

She was telling viewers at the time: “Pakistan has never seen an unbroken cycle of monsoons quite like this. Eight weeks of non-stop torrential rain. A national emergency has been inv-” stopping briefly while saying “invoked.”

Ever the professional, Nasser quickly swallowed and carried on with the segment.

She then joked about the whole thing on Twitter:

Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it's not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I'm introducing). pic.twitter.com/Qx5YyAeQed — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) August 29, 2022

Social media users and colleagues praised the Canadian journalist for how she handled the situation:

I knew something was BUGGING me about your coverage of that story but I didn't have time to INSECT it further. You handled it like a pro, especially since you were LARVE on TV. — AJ Adams (@ajadams94) August 30, 2022

Like a champ Far. Was it a fruit fly? House fly? — Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich (@DinaPugliese) August 30, 2022

Farah, I don’t want to like this but what a pro you are 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/h20CeSZd9C — nam kiwanuka (@namshine) August 30, 2022

Tuning in tonight to see if you do the only correct thing to do now, which is obviously to swallow a spider that wiggles and wriggles and tickles inside you. — Hakique Virani🟠 (@hakique) August 30, 2022

Global provides snacks to its anchors. Sweet deal! — Mike Drolet (@MDroletGlobalTV) August 30, 2022

The fly heard there was a buzz going around the floods and wanted to hear more. As for the Premier, the incident was a reminder for him to bee himself — Scott Randall (@earth_scott) August 30, 2022

Farah, I'm dying. Thank you for this. Lmao. — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) August 30, 2022

Nasser told ET Canada of the incident: “I’m so glad it gave people a laugh! We could all use one these days. Viewers and colleagues have been kind with their praise but I’m sure they would have done the same. The news must go on. As for the fly, I hope it lived a good life.”

She jokingly added, “I am contemplating trying out for ‘Survivor’.”