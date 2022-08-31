Click to share this via email

Harper is easily one of the most unique performers vying for this year’s “America’s Got Talent” crown.

On the latest semifinals episode, the 10-year-old singer brought a very metal twist to Ed Sheeran’s smash hit “Bad Habit”.

Much like her audition, in which she sang Spiritbox’s “Holy Roller”, Harper talk-singed her way through verses of the song before screaming her way through its chorus.

Once again, she stunned the audience and judges.

After wowing everyone over the summer with her Spiritbox cover, Harper actually got to join the Canadian alt-metal band onstage in the U.K.

Fans will have to wait and see whether Harper’s performance was good enough to earn her a spot in the finals.