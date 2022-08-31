J.K. Rowling has insisted her new book isn’t about her own experiences despite featuring a character who is persecuted for having transphobic views.

The Harry Potter author has been widely criticized for her controversial tweets about the trans community.

She’s just released a book, titled The Ink Black Heart, published under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith. It’s the sixth book in her thriller series Cormoran Strike.

According to Rolling Stone, “Rowling introduces readers to Edie Ledwell, a creator of a popular YouTube cartoon who sees internet trolls and her own fandom turn on her after the cartoon was criticized as being racist and ableist, as well as transphobic for a bit about a hermaphrodite worm.

“The creator is doxxed with photos of her home plastered on the internet, subjected to death and rape threats for having an opinion, and was ultimately found stabbed to death in a cemetery. The book takes a clear aim at ‘social justice warriors’ and suggests that Ledwell was a victim of a masterfully plotted, politically fuelled hate campaign against her.”

Although readers will notice the very clear comparisons between her own experience and the book, Rowling recently told Graham Norton during an interview on Virgin Radio: “I should make it really clear after some of the things that have happened the last year that this is not depicting [that].

“I had written the book before certain things happened to me online. I said to my husband, ‘I think everyone is going to see this as a response to what happened to me,’ but it genuinely wasn’t. The first draft of the book was finished at the point certain things happened.”