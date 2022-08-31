Click to share this via email

People can’t quite tell how Cher feels about Dua Lipa.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user shared a short clip of the 27-year-old singer, writing, “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation.”

When another user quote-tweeted that sentiment, adding, “So much truth in one Tweet,” none other than Cher herself responded.

How many yrs are in a generation 🤔 — Cher (@cher) August 30, 2022

Many fans were confused by the comment, though some took it as an insult directed at Lipa.

Some also defended Cher’s legendary status.

It's wild that people are really disrespecting Cher, the queen of longevity. People wonder why some legends don't fool the newer artists. Part of it is because fans stay trying to push newer artists as the next [insert legend's name here], when said legend is still making music. https://t.co/DVqH44QKsd — The Third King (@thirdking0208) August 31, 2022

the quotes are DISGUSTING. ageism is showing, mostly acting like their faves are going to be in their 20s forever. and y’all need to respect THEE GODDESS OF POP https://t.co/X2CMHw24dR — fer mccartney ✰ (@seventiesmuse) August 31, 2022

prime example of why fans should stop comparisons and pitting down two women for entertainment 😭 https://t.co/mvenx8pmkb — aish. (@aishyouknow) August 31, 2022

Props to her for this. I find the “they’re the new (insert artist)” so offensive especially when the original artist is still alive. https://t.co/fJxixFVVXt — Chronic Complainer (@daanegro) August 31, 2022

Others simply found the tweet hilarious, expressing their love for Cher.

idk what the og tweet was BUT WE LOVE U CHER https://t.co/ibuM7uNTpQ pic.twitter.com/cpmWNK9Hns — fruit basket 🐳 (@nejiwrld) August 31, 2022

Some people even suggested the two artists should collaborate.

We’ll have to wait and see.