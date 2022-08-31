People can’t quite tell how Cher feels about Dua Lipa.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user shared a short clip of the 27-year-old singer, writing, “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation.”

When another user quote-tweeted that sentiment, adding, “So much truth in one Tweet,” none other than Cher herself responded.

Many fans were confused by the comment, though some took it as an insult directed at Lipa.

Some also defended Cher’s legendary status.

Others simply found the tweet hilarious, expressing their love for Cher.

Some people even suggested the two artists should collaborate.

We’ll have to wait and see.