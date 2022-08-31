Dwayne Johnson is known for his intense workouts and strict diets but a director who previously worked with the actor is revealing just how dedicated he truly is to maintaining his shredded physique.

Stephen Merchant, who directed the 2019 film “Fighting With My Family” starring Johnson, spoke about the former WWE wrestler’s “regimented” eating schedule.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Stepped In To Take Black Adam Out Of ‘Shazam!’ In Favour Of Solo Origin Story

“I think someone told me, maybe he told me, that when he goes for dinner with friends he has to take his food to the restaurant and have them heat it up because it’s such a structured diet he has to have,” Merchant said while appearing on SiriusXM’s “Jim Norton and Sam Roberts”.

“I do remember having a meeting with him just in Texas just before WrestleMania and we were having a meeting about the movie and his alarm would go off at like 3:17 p.m. and he would go to the fridge and there would be turkey and rice with ‘3:17 p.m.’ written on it and he would microwave it,” Merchant recalled. “It was so regimented.”

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To Dwayne Johnson Saying He Wants To Be Her Pet: ‘I’m Kind Of Epic’

Recently, Johnson indulged in a big “cheat” meal, “one for the history books,” he described on Instagram while documenting his first time trying the fast food restaurant In & Out.