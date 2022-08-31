Charlie Puth and Meghan Trainor kiss onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Meghan Trainor references that kiss with Charlie Puth in a new TikTok clip.

The musician, who is now married to Daryl Sabara, surprised fans when she locked lips with Puth onstage at the 2015 American Music Awards during a performance of their duet “Marvin Gaye”.

Trainor used the “Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas” audio to compare three key moments in her career in her latest TikTok vid: when her song “All About That Bass” hit No. 1 back in 2014, when she won a Grammy in 2016, and when she made “the decision to kiss Charlie Puth on national television in 2015.”

Trainor showed off her dance moves to the first two moments, but stood with a confused expression on her face when talking about her smooch with Puth.

Though the kiss sparked rumours the pair were dating at the time, they insisted they were just friends.

However, Trainor did admit in a 2016 interview that they’d shared “one drunk make out” session prior to the performance.