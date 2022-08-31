Click to share this via email

This cat is mad as heck and not going to take it anymore.

Turkish journalist Huseyin Ozkok appeared live via video on TV for a sports report when a cat decided to makes its feelings known.

As he was talking, the pet got up behind him and slapped the back of his head with its paw.

“Did you bring your cat?” the news anchor asked, as translated by News Hub.

Laughing, Ozkok explained that the cat belongs to the owners of the house where he was a guest.

As the clip went viral, people commented on the video.

“Lmfao cats don’t give af!” one person wrote.

“Cat gotta keep him humble 😂,” another joked, while yet another person added, “The cat’s not a sports fan.”