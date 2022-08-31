Click to share this via email

Madonna revealed her one regret during a candid new Q&A YouTube clip.

The singer was asked 50 questions for the video; one of which asked for a decision in her life that “wasn’t the best idea.”

Madonna, who was married to Sean Penn in 1985-1989 and Guy Ritchie in 2000-2008, responded: “Getting married. Both times!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer admitted that sex was her “favourite guilty pleasure,” as well as it being her “current obsession.”

The chat was shared to celebrate the release of the hitmaker’s Finally Enough Love: 50 Number One Remix Collection.

Madonna recently celebrated her 64th birthday on August 16, with her partying up a storm in Sicily, Italy to mark the occasion.

She was joined by her kids Mercy James and David Banda, both 16, son Rocco, 22, daughter Lourdes, 25 and twins Estere and Stella, 10.