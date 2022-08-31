Kate Moss discusses receiving a surprise from her ex Johnny Depp, that “naked dress”, and more in a new British Vogue clip, focusing on her life in looks.

Moss shares of stepping out in a sheer slip in 1993, decades before the controversial trend emerged: “I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper.

“It was the flash that made it look naked cause actually the fabric when I was wearing it, when I went out I didn’t think it was that see-through. But obviously it was. I mean, had I known I’d be talking about it 30 years later… good dress, good night.”

Moss wore the dress in question to an Elite Model Management party in London, U.K.

Kate Moss in that “naked dress.” Photo by Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Kate Moss. Credit: British Vogue

The supermodel also talks about her ex Depp. The pair dated for four years in the ’90s.

She tells the magazine, “That diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his a**e.

“We were going out to dinner and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum, can you have a look,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Moss talks about her first Vogue cover: “When I had my first Vogue cover I thought, All right I’ve made it, that’s it, I don’t have to do it anymore. I think I was 19. It was really special, for me to be on Vogue it was like Wow, I couldn’t believe it. I’ve got it framed at home. It’s one of my favourite pictures, I think.”

She also says of doing Playboy: “Well I met Hugh Hefner, I went to his house. I really liked him and he was there with his kids and a few of his bunnies and one of his bunnies took me round the house and gave me a tour and stuff. I met his secretary who’d been with him for like 70 years, they’re just like a lovely institution or something, family vibes. I don’t know, I really liked it, there was nothing like seedy or gross about it. It was kind of really playful.”

The September issue of British Vogue, with Linda Evangelista on the cover, is available now.