Things got heated in the courtroom between Tyrese Gibson and a judge during the singer’s testimony on Tuesday evening.

When his estranged wife Samantha Lee Gibson’s attorney questioned him about his finances, the 43-year-old singer attempted to fire back at Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Farmer, according to a report by TMZ.

Samantha’s lawyer noted that in 2018, Tyrese made over $2 million, however, that year he claimed he was in financial ruin. The six-time Grammy nominee replied, “I don’t do the CFO thing. Here’s a question to you, smart person.”

The judge quickly cut him off, shouting, “You don’t ask questions! That’s not how this works!!” Farmer then threatened to hold Tyrese in contempt if he continued to misbehave.

Elsewhere during the proceeding in Fulton County, Georgia, the judge addressed Tyrese directly after he ordered the actor to pay $10,690 a month in child support to three-year-old daughter Soraya, whom he shares with Samantha.

“This is not a punishment for you. Put that money where it belongs, in the child!” Farmer shouted.

The amount dates back to when Samantha initially filed for divorce from the “Fast and Furious” actor in September 2020, meaning Tyrese owes his ex a lump sum of $209,000. After noting that he’d been paying Samantha’s car payments for 2 years, the judge knocked off $46,000, cutting down the lump sum to $169,000.

In addition, both parties were declared officially single after Farmer granted the petition for divorce. Neither individual will pay spousal support.

Tyrese already pays $10,690 a month in child support for his teenage daughter Shayla, who resides in California with his ex-wife Norma Mitchell.