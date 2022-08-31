A lot is riding on Billy Eichner.

The comedian and TV star is getting ready for the TIFF world premiere of his new movie “Bros”. He’s on the new cover of Variety, and inside he talks all about the LGBTQ rom-com and more.

“I feel a responsibility for it to do well,” he says of the movie. “I’ve worked so hard on it, I care so much about it, and I want it to do well for the sake of the LGBTQ stories getting greenlit. So there’s a burden I feel, much as I want to sit here and just talk about how funny the movie is.”

That burden and sense of importance was something Eichner felt even while shooting the movie.

“I told myself to look around and appreciate how rare and magical this moment is because you are making a movie that looks and feels like all the romantic comedies you grew up loving, but you’re doing it as a gay man,” he recalls. “And this is not an indie movie. This is not some streaming thing which feels disposable, or which is like one of a million Netflix shows. I needed to appreciate that ‘This is a historic moment, and somehow, you’re at the centre of it. You helped create it.’”

Talking about getting the movie made, the star says, “Hollywood took a century to make this film. That’s not my fault — that’s Hollywood’s fault for taking this f**king long.”

He adds, “Universal has a rom-com with George Clooney and Julia Roberts [‘Ticket to Paradise’] coming out a month after ‘Bros’. I love Julia Roberts more than life itself, but no one is going to ask Julia Roberts and George Clooney, ‘Are you worried that gay people are going to relate?’ No straight movie star or straight director in major studio history has ever sat there and worried, ‘God, I hope gay people show up in droves.’”

On the raunchy sex scenes in the film, Eichner says, “To this day, I’m waiting for someone at the studio to call me and go, ‘You know, now that we think about it, you’ve gone too far.’ But it never happened. There’s part of me that realized some of this would be eye-opening for certain people in the audience, and I loved that, too. I was like, ‘Great! Let’s surprise people. Let’s shock them.’ Sacha Baron Cohen doesn’t worry about that — why should I?”

Eichner also talks about casting the film, and the decision to go almost entirely with LGBTQ actors, even for the straight characters.

“I’m not arguing with the fact that Sean Penn was magnificent in ‘Milk,’ or that Heath Ledger was heartbreaking in ‘Brokeback Mountain’,” he says. “It’s not about saying a straight actor should never play gay. But we need a more equal playing field. It’s about correcting a very extreme imbalance.”

“Bros” was co-written by Eichner with director Nicholas Stoller, best known for “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”.

Eichner also talks about getting kicked off Tinder for a second time, after he’d been reinstated, thanks to complaining about getting booted the first time on a late-night appearance.

“I was like, ‘F**k it. I’m not going through this again,’” he says. “I can’t book a late-night talk show appearance just to get reinstated on Tinder. I’ll stick to Hinge and Grindr and everything else. I do not need another mug telling me it’s OK to be alone.”

And for fans hoping his popular TV series “Billy on the Street” comes back in a real way, Eichner has some bad news.

“I might revive it for a special occasion, but the TV series is done,” he says. “I will never do it again in any regular fashion. I have no desire to be a 44-year-old man running around the streets all year long screaming at people.”