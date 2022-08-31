This summer truly was as it was on the charts.

On Wednesday, with the month of August coming to a close, Spotify unveiled its Most Streamed Songs of the Summer around the globe, and Harry Styles came out on top.

The singer’s smash hit “As It Was” is No. 1 on the list, and he made a second appearance further down at No. 13 with “Late Night Talking”.

Coming in at No. 2 is the surprise hit of the summer, Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”, which gave the singer the biggest success of her career thanks to prominent placement in the latest season of “Stranger Things”.

At No. 3 is Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito”, with Bad Bunny making four more appearances on the list at No. 4, 6, 8 and 9.

Check out the full list:

1. “As It Was” by Harry Styles

2. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

3. “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone

4. “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

5. “Glimpse of Us” by Joji

6. “Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo

7. “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” by Bizarrap, Quevedo

8. “Efecto” by Bad Bunny

9. “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny

10. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

11. “PROVENZA” by KAROL G

12. “About Damn Time” by Lizzo

13. “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles

14. “Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro

15. “Te Felicito” by Shakira, Rauw Alejandro

16. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

17. “Tarot” by Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez

18. “Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)” by Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran

19. “Cold Heart — PNAU Remix” by Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU

20. “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic

In Canada, Styles and Bush are also No. 1 and 2 on the list, with Drake and 21 Savage’s “Jimmy Cooks” at No. 3, followed by Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves”:

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

“Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage)” by Drake, 21 Savage

“Glimpse of Us” by Joji

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“I Like You (A Happier Song) (with Doja Cat)” by Doja Cat, Post Malone

“First Class” by Jack Harlow

“Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles

“Sunroof” by Nicky Youre, dazy

“Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” by Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU

“I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic

“WAIT FOR U (fear. Drake & Tems)” by Drake, Future, Tems

“Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)” by Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran

“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

“Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)” by Doja Cat

“Numb” by Khalid, Marshmello

“Shivers” by Ed Sheeran

“Ghost” by Justin Bieber

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy



Spotify also revealed its Most Streamed Songs of the Summer in the U.S., which has Bush’s song topping Styles for the No. 1 slot, while artists like Joji, Lizzo, Drake and others also made the Top 20:

1. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

2. “As It Was” by Harry Styles

3. “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone

4. “Glimpse of Us” by Joji

5. “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

6. “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

7. “Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage)” by Drake, 21 Savage

8. “I Like You (A Happier Song) (with Doja Cat)” by Post Malone, Doja Cat

9. “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles

10. “About Damn Time” by Lizzo

11. “First Class” by Jack Harlow

12. “WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems)” by Future, Drake, Tems

13. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

14. “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)” by Doja Cat

15.“Efecto” by Bad Bunny

16. “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny

17. “Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo

18. “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen

19. “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic

20. “Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro