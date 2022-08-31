JoJo Siwa brought up a 2018 situation she encountered with Justin Bieber while hopping on a new TikTok trend.

The singer, dancer and YouTuber recalled the time when she shared a photo of her first car, which was decked out in bright colours, featuring an image of her face on it, only to receive a comment from Bieber, who wasn’t fond of the customized BMW convertible.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa Swaps Out Pixie Cut For A Wild Mullet

“Burn it,” he commented twice on Siwa’s post. 

The “J Team” star’s mom, Jessalynn Siwa, eventually got involved, at the time responding to the “Peaches” singer, “@justinbieber burn your own things.” 

He even had to address the situation on Twitter, clarifying that he wasn’t trying to be “malicious or mean spirited”: 

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa Shuts Down Reports Of Feud With Justin Bieber After Car Comments

Last week, Siwa joined in on a TikTok trend where she is seen mouthing the audio of “The Vampire Diaries”‘ character Caroline Forbes saying, “Did I say stand there and look stupid? No, I said burn it!” The background of the clip features a green-screen image of her Instagram post and Bieber’s comment, which she circled. 

@itsjojosiwa

#greenscreen this audio was made for me

♬ original sound – Anime Planet