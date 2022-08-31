Rob Schneider was mocked this week after saying he would “absolutely” sacrifice his career for his right-wing political beliefs.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star appeared on Glenn Beck’s podcast on Monday, with the host asking if he would be “willing to lose it all” for this political beliefs.

Schneider insisted, “Absolutely,” adding, “I don’t care about my career anymore.”

He went on, “I care about my children [and] the country they’re going to live in.”

Schneider has since been roasted on Twitter for the comments, with many suggesting he hasn’t had a career to lose for a long time.

Saying you don’t care if you lose your career, years after you’ve already lost your career doesn’t really sound as brave or defiant as you think it does. You should know that first hand, Glen — Vermicious Knid (@SquirmyMacWormy) August 30, 2022

no one has cared about Rob Schneider's career in decades — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) August 30, 2022

No one who cares about their career.. appears on @GlennBeck’s show… so.. redundant… https://t.co/oa4OM8skLl — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) August 31, 2022

Bwahahaha "career". You're lucky your buddy Adam Sandler puts you in his movies at all. — Permanent Eyeroll 🙄 🌻 (@LaLaLes70) August 31, 2022

I don’t think Rob has had anything resembling a career for the better part of two decades so he’s good on that front. — I am Scorpio (@adelphean70) August 31, 2022

Elsewhere in the interview, Schneider also spoke about the moment he knew “SNL” was “over”; when Kate McKinnon poked fun at Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss by singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”.

Schneider quipped, “I literally prayed, ‘please have a joke at the end… don’t do this. Please don’t go down there.’ And there was no joke at the end, and I went, ‘It’s over. It’s over. It’s not gonna come back.'”