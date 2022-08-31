Rob Schneider was mocked this week after saying he would “absolutely” sacrifice his career for his right-wing political beliefs.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star appeared on Glenn Beck’s podcast on Monday, with the host asking if he would be “willing to lose it all” for this political beliefs.

Schneider insisted, “Absolutely,” adding, “I don’t care about my career anymore.”

He went on, “I care about my children [and] the country they’re going to live in.”

Schneider has since been roasted on Twitter for the comments, with many suggesting he hasn’t had a career to lose for a long time.

Elsewhere in the interview, Schneider also spoke about the moment he knew “SNL” was “over”; when Kate McKinnon poked fun at Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss by singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”.

Schneider quipped, “I literally prayed, ‘please have a joke at the end… don’t do this. Please don’t go down there.’ And there was no joke at the end, and I went, ‘It’s over. It’s over. It’s not gonna come back.'”