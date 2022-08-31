Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kylie Jenner tells one alleged Internet super sleuth that they are making a serious reach.

Jenner posted a TikTok video on Saturday promoting a new Kylie Cosmetics product. Towards the beginning of the video, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum dropped her phone and let out a small yelp.

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Motherhood After Welcoming Second Child

Some viewers accused Jenner of orchestrating the phone-drop to appear more relatable.

“Like, this is something [Internet personality] Emma Chamberlain would post,” one person commented. “And I just think it’s interesting because, it’s like, you’re a billionaire, girl — why are you reviewing lip kits in your car when you live in a multi-million dollar home?”

READ MORE: ‘The Kardashians’ Kicks Up The Drama In Season 2 Trailer

“It’s really not that deep or calculated,” Jenner replied. “This video took me five minutes to make. And yes I still drive and do normal things.”