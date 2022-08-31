Click to share this via email

Mark Wahlberg had a huge surprise for Toronto’s Yorkville-based gym-goers on Tuesday morning.

The actor stopped by the neighbourhood’s F45 Training pre-sunrise session, sharing snaps and a video clip from the intense workout.

Wahlberg, who is a major investor in the fitness company that specializes in HIIT-based circuit training, posed with a young man in one video.

He explained how the youngster in question had just completed his very first F45 workout, asking him how he found it before telling him he’d “killed it.”

Wahlberg told the camera, “We’re at F45 every day, team training, life changing. Now we’re in Yorkville, Canada, next stop: Coming soon.”

Wahlberg then shared a group shot from Tuesday morning and treated fans to some shirtless snaps:

F45 coach John Ledbrook also posted:

Wahlberg’s latest Canadian outing comes after he partied alongside David Beckham and Tie Domi in Muskoka earlier this month.