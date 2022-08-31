Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Mighty Ducks are back, again.

Disney+ is drumming up excitement for season 2 of “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”. The streaming service shared the sophomore season trailer on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Winnie The Pooh And Piglet Are Villains In Trailer For Slasher Film ‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey’

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” — Photo: Disney+

“After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel),” the logline reads. “It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way.

“As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?”

READ MORE: Netflix Releases First Trailer For ‘Thai Cave Rescue’ Series

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” — Photo: Disney+

The sports comedy-drama is a followup to the cult classic 1992 movie “The Mighty Ducks”. Graham and Duhamel star alongside Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns, DJ Watts, and new series regular Naveen Paddock.

New episodes drop weekly on Disney+ following the season premiere on Sept. 28.