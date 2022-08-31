The adult rating slapped on “Blonde” has even star Ana de Armas confused.

In an interview with L’Officiel, the actress, who plays Marilyn Monroe in the film based on Joyce Carol Oates’ fictionalized novel, talked about the film receiving an NC-17 rating in the U.S.

READ MORE: Netflix Drops Full-Length Trailer Of ‘Blonde’, Starring Ana de Armas As Marilyn Monroe

“I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than’Blonde’,” she said.

NC-17 is the highest possible rating from the Motion Picture Association, barring audiences under the age of 17, and usually reserved for sexually explicit films.

“But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did,” de Armas continued. “It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”

READ MORE: Marilyn Monroe’s Estate Shares Statement Amid Ana de Armas ‘Blonde’ Casting Backlash

The film’s director, Andrew Dominik, has previously defended the film, suggesting that an NC-17 rating is actually appropriate for the material.

“It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe. It’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story,” he told Screen Daily earlier this year, “It’s a demanding movie. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the f**king audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office.”

“Blonde” is having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, before a limited theatrical run and then Netflix premiere on Sept. 28.