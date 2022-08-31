The star of “Selling Sunset” is very happy in his new relationship.

Speaking with People, Jason Oppenheim opened up about his girlfriend, 25-year-old Paris-based model Marie-Lou Nurk, and his thoughts on marriage and parenthood.

“I’m more open to being a husband than I am a father right now,” the 45-year-old reality star said. “I like the idea that there’s no pressure, or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us.”

He added of having kids, “I think for the next ten years, I’m good. And that’s a long time, so I’m not even thinking about it yet.”

After previously dating his “Selling Sunset” co-star Crishell Stause, Oppenheim had said that he didn’t want to film another of his relationships, though he confirmed to People that Nurk has been filed “a couple of times.”

He added, though, that she has no “desire for publicity.”

Oppenheim also revealed that Stause and Nurk have met and that his ex has been “super supportive,” saying, “They’re probably not going to hang out, but they’re cool.”

He continued, “Chrishell and I are in a really good place. We’re both in love and happy for each other.”

On his previous relationship, Oppenheim also got candid about where things went wrong.

“I just think I let the relationship down. I knew what she wanted from the beginning, and she was very upfront and honest about what she was looking for,” he said. “It was such a mature and honest relationship, and I definitely leaned into the idea of having a family for the first time in my life really, like that seriously. But at the end of the day, I had to be honest with myself and I didn’t feel like I was there.”

Oppenheim and Nurk first met while he was on vacation in Mykonos, Greece.

“I liked that she hadn’t seen the show, so she didn’t really know who I was or about my relationship with Chrishell,” he said.