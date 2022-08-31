Brittany Aldean still has last week’s online altercation with Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope on her mind.

Aldean got into it with Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope last week, drawing secondary responses from Morris’ husband — Ryan Hurd — and Brittany’s husband, Jason Aldean. Brittany made a remark about gender identity on Aug. 23 that rubbed some people the wrong way.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase,” Brittany wrote at the time. “I love this girly life.”

After getting dragged through the country mud by Morris and Pope, Brittany nudged at the barbs while promoting her merchandise and an affiliated nonprofit on Tuesday.

“Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week,” Aldean wrote on Tuesday. “Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it.”

Pope was the first celebrity to publicly combat Brittany over her initial remarks.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” Pope wrote. “But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Morris agreed: “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

“You know, I’m glad she didn’t become a boy either because we really don’t need another a–hole dude in the world,” Morris continued. “Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.’ Weren’t they putting their kids in ‘Biden-is-a-pedo’ shirts on social media?

“Sounds like a real safe way to protect them from millions of eyes! F**k all the way off to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IB’s trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful a**es.”

Brittany defended herself in a long-form statement published on Friday, Aug. 26.

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence,” she wrote. “The other day Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat. They’re children.

“Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tom boy phase without changing my gender.”

Hurd outright shunned Brittany; meanwhile, Jason gently supported his wife.