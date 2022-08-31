“Survivor” is back with new castaways vying for the $1 million prize on season 43.

The long-running CBS reality staple will introduce 18 new castaways who will attempt to outplay and outwit each other to earn the title of Sole Survivor. The upcoming edition, hosted by Jeff Probst, kicks off with a two-hour premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

The latest “Survivor” hopefuls include competitors from various backgrounds and parts of the country, including a 31-year-old clinical psychologist and a 24-year-old UX designer to a 30-year-old with a Ph.D. in political science and a 25-year-old U.S. Paralympian.

According to CBS, season 43 will “launch a new chapter with thrilling elements” that will keep the castaways — who “bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game — on their toes.

The new season marks 22 years on TV for “Survivor”, with nearly 650 castaways and torch snuffs. The premiere episode marks the franchise’s 621st hour.

Meet the 18 castaways below.

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Cassidy Clark

Age: 26

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Current Residence: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Designer

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Cody Assenmacher

Age: 35

Hometown: Preston, Iowa

Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Elevator sales

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Dwight Moore

Age: 22

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Collierville, Tenn.

Occupation: Graduate student

Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Elisabeth “Elie” Scott

Age: 31

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah

Occupation: Clinical psychologist

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Geo Bustamante

Age: 36

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Project manager

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: James Jones

Age: 37

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Event planner

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Jeanine Zheng

Age: 24

Hometown: South Hamilton, Mass.

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: UX designer

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Jesse Lopez

Age: 30

Hometown: Venice, Calif.

Current Residence: Durham, N.C.

Occupation: Political science PhD

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Justine Brennan

Age: 29

Hometown: Sunnyvale, Calif.

Current Residence: Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Occupation: Cyber security sales

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Karla Cruz Godoy

Age: 28

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current Residence: Newark, Del.

Occupation: Educational project manager

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Lindsay Carmine

Age: 42

Hometown: Greensboro, N.C.

Current Residence: Downingtown, Pa.

Occupation: Pediatric nurse

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Mike “Gabler” Gabler

Age: 52

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Meridian, Idaho

Occupation: Heart valve specialist

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Morriah Young

Age: 28

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Teacher

Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Nneka Ejere

Age: 43

Hometown: Weatherford, Texas

Current Residence: Weatherford, Texas

Occupation: Pharmacist

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Noelle Lambert

Age: 25

Hometown: Londonderry, N.H.

Current Residence: Manchester, N.H.

Occupation: U.S. Paralympian

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Owen Knight

Age: 30

Hometown: Bethesda, Md.

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: College admissions director

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Ryan Medrano

Age: 25

Hometown: Savannah, Ga.

Current Residence: El Paso, Texas

Occupation: Warehouse associate

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Sami Layadi

Age: 19

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Pet cremator

