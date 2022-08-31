“Survivor” is back with new castaways vying for the $1 million prize on season 43.
The long-running CBS reality staple will introduce 18 new castaways who will attempt to outplay and outwit each other to earn the title of Sole Survivor. The upcoming edition, hosted by Jeff Probst, kicks off with a two-hour premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.
The latest “Survivor” hopefuls include competitors from various backgrounds and parts of the country, including a 31-year-old clinical psychologist and a 24-year-old UX designer to a 30-year-old with a Ph.D. in political science and a 25-year-old U.S. Paralympian.
According to CBS, season 43 will “launch a new chapter with thrilling elements” that will keep the castaways — who “bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game — on their toes.
The new season marks 22 years on TV for “Survivor”, with nearly 650 castaways and torch snuffs. The premiere episode marks the franchise’s 621st hour.
Meet the 18 castaways below.
Name: Cassidy Clark
Age: 26
Hometown: Plano, Texas
Current Residence: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Designer
Name: Cody Assenmacher
Age: 35
Hometown: Preston, Iowa
Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Elevator sales
Name: Dwight Moore
Age: 22
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Collierville, Tenn.
Occupation: Graduate student
Name: Elisabeth “Elie” Scott
Age: 31
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah
Occupation: Clinical psychologist
Name: Geo Bustamante
Age: 36
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Project manager
Name: James Jones
Age: 37
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Event planner
Name: Jeanine Zheng
Age: 24
Hometown: South Hamilton, Mass.
Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.
Occupation: UX designer
Name: Jesse Lopez
Age: 30
Hometown: Venice, Calif.
Current Residence: Durham, N.C.
Occupation: Political science PhD
Name: Justine Brennan
Age: 29
Hometown: Sunnyvale, Calif.
Current Residence: Marina Del Rey, Calif.
Occupation: Cyber security sales
Name: Karla Cruz Godoy
Age: 28
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current Residence: Newark, Del.
Occupation: Educational project manager
Name: Lindsay Carmine
Age: 42
Hometown: Greensboro, N.C.
Current Residence: Downingtown, Pa.
Occupation: Pediatric nurse
Name: Mike “Gabler” Gabler
Age: 52
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current Residence: Meridian, Idaho
Occupation: Heart valve specialist
Name: Morriah Young
Age: 28
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Teacher
Name: Nneka Ejere
Age: 43
Hometown: Weatherford, Texas
Current Residence: Weatherford, Texas
Occupation: Pharmacist
Name: Noelle Lambert
Age: 25
Hometown: Londonderry, N.H.
Current Residence: Manchester, N.H.
Occupation: U.S. Paralympian
Name: Owen Knight
Age: 30
Hometown: Bethesda, Md.
Current Residence: New Orleans, La.
Occupation: College admissions director
Name: Ryan Medrano
Age: 25
Hometown: Savannah, Ga.
Current Residence: El Paso, Texas
Occupation: Warehouse associate
Name: Sami Layadi
Age: 19
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Pet cremator
