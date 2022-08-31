Dominic Monaghan once had his precious taken from him.

Monaghan (“Lord of the Rings” trilogy) recently caught up with Anna Faris for the latter’s “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast. The longtime actor revealed that the one woman who broke his heart was “Lost” co-star Evangeline Lilly.

“I think I’ve only really got my heart broken once in my life,” Monaghan said. “I was dating an actress on ‘Lost’ called Evangeline Lilly, who, you know, has gone on to have a name all of her own. And yeah, you know, I don’t really know how she would explain the narrative, but from my point of view, it was probably the first time in my life that I was just kind of all in, you know…

“I had an extraordinary amount of growing to do in terms of handling my substances and handling my choices… I mean, obviously, if you grow up in England, you’re usually drinking alcohol by the time you’re 15 or 16. And that’s not like a glass of wine or a pint of beer. That’s like getting absolutely wankered on a Friday and Saturday night and maybe a Sunday afternoon.”

Monaghan, 45, revealed the relationship did not end gently.

“I mean, to say I was devastated is an understatement, you know. I had to be told by a third party like, ‘You do realize that she’s with this guy,’ when we were together. And I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ And this person was like, ‘Yeah.'”