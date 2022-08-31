Click to share this via email

By all accounts, Kanye West’s new Yeezy Gap collaboration with The Gap has been a successful one, but the rapper/fashion designer has some issues with the clothing retailer.

West has been taking to Instagram to share his complaints, starting with his contention that a meeting was held that involved him, but about which he was unaware.

“Gap held a meeting about me without me?” he wrote.

In a followup post, he also accused The Gap of copying his designs.

In that same post, he also alleged that The Gap “cancelled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing.”

West also shared a video of himself speaking during a meeting.

“The Vision will be realized,” he wrote in the caption. “Let’s start with stores in Atlanta.”

West first announced his Yeezy Gap collection via Instagram, revealing that “the children” and “the homeless” were the primary inspiration for his new line.

Yeezy Gap features items such as T-shirts, tank tops and jumpsuits, ranging in price from a $40 keychain to a $340 parka.