Avril Lavigne got her “Happy Ending” after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Machine Gun Kelly was among those who honoured the Canadian music icon during the ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

“Avril Lavigne, you are the amalgamation of our generation’s childhood,” said the rapper. “All of the times I got my heart broke, your music was in my headphones. You were an inspiration for a generation of kids like myself who wore baggy jeans and skated and didn’t fit into MTV’s version of what the girls wanted.”

Taking to the podium wearing a sweater she wore while on her first trip to Hollywood as a 16-year-old, Lavigne said, “I can remember seeing these legendary names and I never could have imagined that mine would be here.”

She added, “This is probably one of the coolest days of my life.”

Lavigne also thanked a number of people for their support, including fiancé Mod Sun.

Lavigne’s first album, Let Go, was released 20 years ago. Her star is the 2,731st since the Walk of Fame was completed in 1961.