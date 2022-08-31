Daniella Monet, who starred alongside Victoria Justice and Arianna Grande in Nickelodeon series “Victorious”, is looking back at the show with a critical eye.

Monet, who played Trina Vega on the series, spoke to Insider for an exposé on Dan Schneider, creator of “Victorious” and other Nickelodeon series, who abruptly parted ways with the network in 2018 amidst allegations of abusive behaviour.

While Monet says her experience on the show was largely positive, she admitted that “once in a while” she was asked to do things that felt uncomfortable to her.

“Do I wish certain things, like, didn’t have to be so sexualized?” she said. “Yeah. A hundred per cent.”

“VIctorious” (from left): Daniella Monet, Ariana Grande, Avan Jogia, Victoria Justice, Leon Thomas III, Elizabeth Gillies, Matt Bennett. Photo: Lisa Rose / © Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett Collection/CPImages — Photo: Lisa Rose / © Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett Collection/CPImages

Monet recalled one scene in particular, in which she applied lip gloss while eating a pickle. According to Monet, she felt the scene was too suggestive for the show’s young audience; her concerns were brushed aside, and the scene aired.

Insider‘s report also alleged that teenaged Nickelodeon actors were typically told by Schneider to wear the “skimpier options” when it came to wardrobe, encouraging them to wear “whatever was the most revealing.”

Monet, now 33, confirmed that claim, admitting some of the outfits she wore on the show to be “not age-appropriate.”

She added, “I wouldn’t even wear some of that today as an adult.”